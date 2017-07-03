Fire does extensive damage to Winchester home

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning fire destroys part of a Winchester home.

Clark County firefighters got the call at 12:45 a.m. Monday about a home in the 200 block of Cook Avenue with smoke coming from it.

They said someone arrived at the home, noticed smoke and called.

There was no one in the home at the time.

When firefighters got there, they said two rooms were engulfed in flames and the porch at the rear of the home was destroyed.

Firefighters said there was extensive smoke and water damage throughout the rear of the home.

There is no word yet on a possible cause.