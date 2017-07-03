Fayette Co. Coroner asking for help finding family members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says he need’s the public’s help in finding Ruth M. Miller’s family members.

According to officials Miller was a ward of the state and died at the Cambridge Place Nursing Facility on Sunday.

Ruth M. Miller,83, was born in Casey County and her former address was North Eastern Ave. in Lexington, according to coroner.

The Fayette County Coroner Gary Gin says she had been divorced and was a christian.

Anyone with any information can call the Coroner’s Office at 859-455-5700.

