LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a driver they say hit a child and drove off Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the hit-and-run happened around 5:00 p.m. at the corner of Fifth Street and Chestnut Street.

The child, whose name and age weren’t released, was not seriously hurt, according to police.

Investigators did not immediately release a description of the driver or the vehicle.