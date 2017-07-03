Check out this wonderful recipe for Potato Caesar Salad from Wild Thyme from chef, Allison Davis!

Potato Caesar Salad

Ingredients

*     3 lb potatoes (redskin, Yukon Gold, sweet or purple), cut into 1-inch cubes

*     2 tbsp grape seed oil

*     1 cup jarred artichokes, drained and thinly sliced

*     1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced

*     1 large carrot, finely chopped

*     3 tbsp capers, drained

*     1/4 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped (about 1/4 cup packed)

 

CAESAR DRESSING

 

*     1/2 cup fresh lemon juice, plus ¼ tsp lemon zest

*     1/4 cup organic unsweetened plain soy milk

*     3 tbsp nutritional yeast

*     2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

*     2 tbsp ground flaxseeds

*     2 tsp Dijon mustard

*     1/2 tsp puréed garlic

*     1/4 tsp dulse flakes, optional

*     Pinch sea salt

 

Preparation

 

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, toss potatoes in oil. Arrange potatoes evenly on baking sheets and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until fork-tender and slightly browned. Set aside to cool.
  3. Meanwhile, prepare dressing: To a Mason jar, add all dressing ingredients and shake vigorously until combined.
  4. To a large bowl, add potatoes, artichokes, tomatoes, carrot, capers, parsley and dressing and toss. Keep in the fridge for up to 4 days
