Check out this wonderful recipe for Potato Caesar Salad from Wild Thyme from chef, Allison Davis!

Potato Caesar Salad
Ingredients
* 3 lb potatoes (redskin, Yukon Gold, sweet or purple), cut into 1-inch cubes
* 2 tbsp grape seed oil
* 1 cup jarred artichokes, drained and thinly sliced
* 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced
* 1 large carrot, finely chopped
* 3 tbsp capers, drained
* 1/4 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped (about 1/4 cup packed)
CAESAR DRESSING
* 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice, plus ¼ tsp lemon zest
* 1/4 cup organic unsweetened plain soy milk
* 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
* 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
* 2 tbsp ground flaxseeds
* 2 tsp Dijon mustard
* 1/2 tsp puréed garlic
* 1/4 tsp dulse flakes, optional
* Pinch sea salt
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 375°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, toss potatoes in oil. Arrange potatoes evenly on baking sheets and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until fork-tender and slightly browned. Set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, prepare dressing: To a Mason jar, add all dressing ingredients and shake vigorously until combined.
- To a large bowl, add potatoes, artichokes, tomatoes, carrot, capers, parsley and dressing and toss. Keep in the fridge for up to 4 days