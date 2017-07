FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police are investigating a shooting in Floyd County.

East Kentucky Broadcasting reports troopers got a call late Saturday night about a woman being treated for gunshot wounds at the hospital.

Troopers tell E.K.B. they found out that a man shot the woman several times in the driveway of a home in the Cow Creek area.

State police say they’ve detained a person of interest on a warrant for a different case.