Warmer today with mostly sunny skies

The hot and muggy trend continues as we start the month of July. Temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies. The cold front that moved through yesterday has stalled along the Kentucky-Tennessee line allowing for some showers and storms to track along it. There has been some activity in part of south Central Kentucky this afternoon. That activity will die down this evening and overnight. Most of the storms have stayed in Tennessee, south of the front. Most activity will die down overnight, but with plenty of moisture in the air and calm winds expected, patchy fog will develop closer to dawn. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday with highs near 90. Showers are possible, but mainly south where the stalled front will continue to sit through the beginning of the week. Highs for your July 4th will be similar to Monday with a chance for isolated showers into the afternoon hours. It will not be a washout, but if you have outdoor plans, keep an umbrella handy. No severe weather is expected Monday or Tuesday. A cold front will drop from the north by mid week increasing chances for showers and storms late Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for activity will be Thursday with highs cooling from the upper 80s Wednesday to the mid 80s. It will be drier Friday with temperatures remaining in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A slight chance for rain continues Saturday before drying out Sunday. Temperatures for the weekend will settle into the low 80s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar