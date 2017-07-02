Three dead after Bardstown car crash

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Three people have died in an overnight single car crash on the Kentucky’s Bluegrass Parkway. The Kentucky State Police says a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria driven by a 17-year-old boy spun out of control for unknown reasons at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, striking a rock wall.

The driver and a 16-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene in Nelson County. Another passenger, 22-year-old Daniel Guerrerro Jr. of Upton, was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut flor about five hours while troopers reconstructed the accident. The wreck remains under investigation.

