Remembering a past Miss Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Saturday was beautiful night to crown a new Miss Kentucky. People gathered from all over the state to take part in the age old pageantry.

It was a special year for the family of one former queen who captured the crown 50 years ago.

Saturday, Molly Matney took home the coveted crown of Miss Kentucky but as audience members celebrate the new queen they also remember Joann Clark, Miss Kentucky 1967.

Joann Clark was the first girl in Miss Kentucky history to win on her first try. The down to earth singer guitar player tragically passed away from a brain tumor at the young age of 24 leaving behind her husband and 2 year old daughter Andrea.

When introducing the past Miss Kentucky’s to the stage, in an emotional moment, Andrea stood in for her mother.

“I think it’s wonderful i think if she were alive today she would be very proud to be part of a sisterhood and definitely be involved with any volunteering with things that they do. I think it’s a great platform for young women”, said Joann’s daughter.

Andrea says she is proud her mothers legacy continues to live on and hopes other girls will give it a shot just like Joann did.