Police are searching for two men involved in car thefts

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in London are asking for your help.

Officers say two men broke into four cars at the Red Roof Inn and one at the Econo Lodge in London on Sunday night.

Police say they’re possibly driving a dark colored Chevy SUV.

