Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) – Morehead State University’s Niko Hulsizer ended the season second in home runs in the nation this year. On Saturday night, he had the tough task of taking on hitters from top conferences across the nation in the College Home Run Derby. One of those was University of Kentucky’s own Tristan Pompey. The derby went down to the wire. Check out how it ended above.
Morehead State’s Niko Hulsizer takes home the College Home Run Derby title
0 Comments for this article
Tags: ABC 36 Sports, BRYAN KENNEDY, College Baseball, college home run derby, Morehead State University, Niko Hulsizer