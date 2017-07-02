Morehead State’s Niko Hulsizer takes home the College Home Run Derby title

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) – Morehead State University’s Niko Hulsizer ended the season second in home runs in the nation this year. On Saturday night, he had the tough task of taking on hitters from top conferences across the nation in the College Home Run Derby. One of those was University of Kentucky’s own Tristan Pompey. The derby went down to the wire. Check out how it ended above.

