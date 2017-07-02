The Miss Kentucky Experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It takes hard work and dedication to compete for a pageant. During Miss Kentucky week, all 30 contestants shed blood, sweat, and tears, but what people don’t realize., they do this all year long as local title holders. Every contestant, unique with their story and reasoning behind vying for the crown.

These girls are more than just rhinestones and lip gloss, they are hard working educated women competing for scholarship money and all each have a personal platform that brought them here. This was Cynthia Thomas’ last year competing, she gave it a try looking for an outlet to keep her focused and motivated.

“Little 9 year old Cynthia had a hard time focusing on things, she had a hard time finding things she was passionate about and sticking with things, so this organization has definitely been a growing experience for me. I really figured out who I was as a person through this organization.”

For Rose Pidgorodetska, this is was first time at Miss Kentucky. She says at 9 years old she was pronounced dead in a house fire, her mom even said a prayer over her. Now, that experience is motivating her.

“It just reminds me that I am here for a purpose and a reason and it may be to be Miss Kentucky and if it’s not I am still going to be content in knowing that I still have a purpose in this life.”