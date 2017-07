FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Floyd County.

This one is a hit and run that killed a pedestrian.

KSP says late Saturday night troopers found a car hit Larry Hinkle from Teaberry as he walked along the skid of Kentucky 979.

The county coroner pronounced Hinkle dead at the scene.

Troopers say they don’t know yet who was driving the car that hit Hinkle.