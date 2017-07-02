Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) – Malik Monk was a lottery draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets. One thing no one realized was Monk had been suffering from an ankle injury for almost a month. This injury could sideline him for a large part of the summer. Recently, Monk spoke about what he can do and where his coach plans to play him when he’s healthy.
Malik Monk’s NBA Summer League play in limbo
Tags: Basketball, BRYAN KENNEDY, malik monk, NBA Summer league, solid blue, sports, University of Kentucky Basketball