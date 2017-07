CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fl. (AP/WTVQ)- In Florida, a Kentucky family was involved in a fiery crash early Sunday morning that killed four people.

Florida Highway Patrol says a driver in an Audi did not stop at a sign in Charlotte County and crashed into an SUV carrying a Whitesburg, Kentucky couple and three children.

The Audi caught fire.

The coroner declared the driver and three passengers dead at the scene.

The Whitesburg family walked away with minor injuries.