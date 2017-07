ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coroner’s office is warning people about a strong batch of heroin going around the Ashland area. The coroner says there have been nine overdoses in just four hours, including someone who died on Friday.

The office also posted some stats on Facebook. Staff says there have been 24 overdose deaths this year.They also say so far, Narcan has been given almost 200 times, costing more than ten-thousand dollars.