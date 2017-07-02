Some fireworks illegal in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the Fourth of July weather forecast, it sounds like a good chance you’ll be able to get out and see some fireworks, but if you like to set them off yourself be warned.

Each summer according to Lexington Police, there are more than 200 fireworks related injuries every day. ABC 36 has tips for you to keep you safe and out of trouble.

Believe it or not the only fireworks allowed to be sold or used in Fayette County are sparkling devices, such as sparklers, ground spinners and fountains.

According to the Lexington Police department many people don’t know the rules, and they wind up getting themselves in trouble or hurt.

“In the past week the Lexington Police department has responded to 186 calls for service dealing with fireworks. We are trying to educate the public to this point as to what is legal and illegal in Fayette County.”

All aerial and audible ground devices, such as bottle rockets and firecrackers, are prohibited in Lexington and the same rules apply for the state. Police say the rules are set in place for your protection.

“We don’t want to go to a call, where someone has blown off a hand or a finger or something like that. They can be deadly as well depending on how big they are so those are the kinds of things that we want to avoid.”

Only professionals with state issued permits are allowed to set off larger fireworks. Anyone found in violation of the local fireworks ordinance can be cited by police. They want to urge people to use caution and follow the law, but also have fun this holiday. Just remember if it goes up or blows up, its illegal.