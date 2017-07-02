Derek Willis plays in second summer league game

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) – Derek Willis may have not been drafted into the NBA, but he was signed to an NBA Summer League contract. On Sunday, Willis started his day taking on the New York Knicks.  Willis would finish his second NBA Summer League game with 8 points and 3 assists.  Check out the video above for the highlights.

