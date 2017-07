WARREN CO., Ky. (WTVQ) – In Warren County, sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he led them on a chase Sunday morning.

Deputies tried to stop 30-year-old Bryan Griffin at Veterans Memorial and Glen Lily Road, but he wouldn’t stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, he eventually took off on foot, but deputies caught him on Gordon Avenue.

He’s facing several charges including fleeing police, speeding, and driving under the influence.