Cal’s U19 squad takes the court again

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ) – While rumors swirled for a little bit here in the states, John Calipari has been busy over in Egypt. On Sunday, Cal and his U19 Team USA World Cup team took on Angola in their second game of group play. Just like in their first game, Hamidou Diallo and PJ Washington had great games. Here’s a look at the highlights.
