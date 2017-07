LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Amber Alert issued for children police say were in extreme danger has been canceled.

Officials with Indiana State Police say the alert was called out just before 8:30 p.m., two hours after the alert was first issued.

No other information was immediately given, however, our news partners the INDY STAR are reporting Rindahl and the three children were found in Illinois. They were unharmed.

