Showers and storms expected to die down for your Saturday evening

Happy July! Temperatures have warmed once again into the 80s with muggy conditions. We have had some showers and storms moving through the area, but not everyone has seen activity. We’ll continue to see a chance for scattered through the evening hours before things settle down into the overnight. Dense fog is expected to develop over parts of the region toward dawn through Sunday morning before becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s Sunday with continued muggy conditions. An isolated shower/sprinkle is possible both Sunday and Monday, but mainly we are expected to stay dry. The cold front moving through this evening will stall to the south and mainly bring continued rain chances along the Kentucky-Tennessee line. With more sunshine Monday, I think it is a good possibility to see parts of the viewing area reach 90 degrees. Upper 80s are expected for Independence Day with isolated showers expected into the second half of the day. An isolated storm may pop up, but there is not a threat for severe weather Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s through the remainder of the week with rain and storm chances increasing Wednesday and Thursday thanks to a cold front. It will be drier Friday with mostly sunny skies, but another chance for showers and storms arrives Saturday afternoon and evening.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar