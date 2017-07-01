No need to worry about sharks this holiday weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)-If you’re hanging out by the lake to celebrate this weekend, there is no need to worry about sharks.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife already squashed rumors this week about a bull shark.

The Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort says no, we don’t have sharks in the Bluegrass State, but we do have these toothy alligator gar.

They can grow to be over eight feet and 300 pounds heavy!

If you want to get a close look, you can visit the center where there are two alligator gar in the warm water aquarium.