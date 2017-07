NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in Nicholasville say a suspect in a stabbing has turned himself in.

Officers say Rodney Rutherford was involved in a family disagreement on Courchelle Drive Saturday night when he stabbed another man in the abdomen.

After the stabbing, police say the victim was taken to the hospital and Rutherford ran off.

Officers say Rutherford turned himself in around 10 PM Saturday night.