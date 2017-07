LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington man wanted for murder is behind bars in Michigan.

Lexington police say officers captured Courtney Kidd Tuesday and booked him into the Dearborn, Michigan jail.

Kidd was wanted on murder and robbery charges.

Officers say he shot and killed 28-year-old Jordan Yeast early in may on Lakeshore Drive.

Yeast was found inside a car.

Police say they believe yeast and Kidd knew each other.