LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Looking for a fireworks display near you? Here are some from around the Bluegrass:

Lexington- July 4th 10 p.m. Kroger Field

Winchester-July 4th at dark Lykins Park

Paris-July 4th 9:30 p.m. Legion Park

Nicholasville-July 4th 9:30 p.m. Wilmore Free Methodist Church

Frankfort-July 4th 9 p.m. Downtown and West Side viewing

Richmond-July 4th 10:05 p.m. Lake Reba Park

Georgetown-July 4th dusk Scott County park