Corrections officer charged with false informing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Louisville corrections officer is charged with false informing after he told police in Indiana someone shot him during a home invasion.

Clarksville, Indiana police say Michael Wilburn turned himself in late Friday afternoon.

According to officers, Wilburn identified a person as the man who shot him last Saturday night and accused that man of burglarizing him.

However, Clarksville Police found the officer’s story wasn’t making sense.

Now, they say they’re not sure if a burglary or shooting even happened so they’ll start their investigation again.