Big news from State Senator Reggie Thomas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-A big campaign announcement from State Senator Reggie Thomas Saturday.

Thomas announced he’ll be running for congress against incumbent Andy Barr.

He made the announcement among family and a crowd of more than 100 at Lexington’s Lyric Theater.

Thomas is a democrat from Lexington who says he’s running because he wants to return the seat to the people.

He says, “I see a congress that is sold out to special interests. That a vote that angers the other side now passes for an accomplishment. All the while, people in Kentucky are starting to lose faith that their children will have better lives.”

Thomas says the first phase of his campaign will be a listening tour of every county in the district because he says leaders in Washington, D.C. don’t listen enough.