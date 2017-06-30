Warm & humid Friday with scattered rain/storms later in the day

Warm and muggy conditions along with partly cloudy skies will start your Friday morning hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with high humidity and temperatures in the middle 80’s, scattered rain and storms will start popping up into the afternoon and evening. Expect a lingering rain shower or storm overnight with low temperatures falling only into the lower 70’s. More clouds expected Saturday along with rain and thunderstorms throughout the day, high temperatures will be in the middle 80’s. Hot and humid Sunday with drier skies and just a slight chance of seeing an isolated pop-up shower. 4th of July week starts off with sunny skies and temperatures near 90 degrees Monday, just as hot with a few showers for Independence Day Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke