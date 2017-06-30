Victim identified in deadly Knott County crash

MOUSIE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who died in a crash in Knott County has been identified.

State Police say 22-year old Cody Fair, of Hindman, was driving a pickup truck eastbound on KY 550 near the Mousie community Wednesday night when he lost control of the truck, reportedly while trying to pass another vehicle.

Investigators say the truck went off the westbound shoulder of the road and over an embankment. State Police say Fair wasn’t wearing a seat belt and he was thrown out of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, 18-year old Cory Slone of Mousie and 17-year old Austin Slone, of Hindman, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to KSP.

Investigators say at this time, driver impairment is not being considered as a primary factor in the cause of the deadly crash. Standard toxicology results, which are collected during deadly collisions, are pending, according to State Police.