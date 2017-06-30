Toddler dies in suspected child abuse case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Franklin County toddler has died from a suspected case of child abuse.

The Fayette County coroner says three-year-old Avery Hose died from blunt force trauma at UK Medical Center last night.

Frankfort police say Hose was unresponsive when brought to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Sunday by Frankfort Fire and EMS.

Police say officers were then called to the hospital on suspicions the toddler was being abused.

Hose was later taken to UK Medical Center where he died around 9:30 Wednesday night.

Police say they are taking this death investigation very seriously.

“You know we want to make sure that every avenue is explored. We want to make sure that all the t’s are crossed and I’s dotted and again this is a very sensitive case when you’re dealing with any death investigation but in particular when it’s a child involved,” said Major Rob Warfel with the Frankfort Police Department.

The Fayette County Coroner has ruled Hose’s death a homicide.

So far no arrests have been made.