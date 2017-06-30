Thunder Over Louisville will broadcast around the world

Louisville, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to officials Thunder Over Louisville will be re-broadcast on the American Forces Network Broadcast Center (AFN-BC) to more than a half million U.S. Armed Forces personnel and Department of Defense civilian employees and their families stationed overseas on Independence Day.

“Sharing Thunder Over Louisville is just a small way we can pay tribute to those who are serving our country on this patriotic holiday,” said Mike Berry, President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, who introduces the broadcast along with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “We hope the troops enjoy all the air acts and the spectacular fireworks from this year’s show.”

Officials say the 90-minute program, which features highlights of the Thunder Air Show and fireworks, will be shown on July 4th to viewers on U.S. military installations, at U.S. embassies and U.S. consulates located in approximately 174 territories, as well as aboard more than 140 U.S. Navy ships at sea outside of U.S. territorial waters.