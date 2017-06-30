Police: Investigation underway in toddlers death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities say no charges have been filed in a toddler’s death.

The Frankfort Police say a 3-year-old boy was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Sunday. Police say that’s when the police were called to investigate a case of suspected child abuse.

The toddler was taken from Frankfort Regional to UK hospital for further treatment, according to officials. The Fayette County Coroner says 3-year-old Avery Hose died on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

The Hose died of blunt force trauma and his death is considered a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Frankfort Police say no charges have been filed and they are still investigating.