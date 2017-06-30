Police: Investigation underway in toddlers death

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities say no charges have been filed in a toddler’s death.

The Frankfort Police say a 3-year-old boy was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Sunday. Police say that’s when the police were called to investigate a case of suspected child abuse.

The toddler was taken from Frankfort Regional to UK hospital for further treatment, according to officials. The Fayette County Coroner says 3-year-old Avery Hose died on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

The Hose died of blunt force trauma and his death is considered a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Frankfort Police say no charges have been filed and they are still investigating.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Stabbing
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
14-year-old girl stabbed at Kentucky gas station
Read More»
Drowning Tragedy
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rains
Read More»
Man gets stabbed by burglar
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Man gets stabbed by burglar
Read More»
﻿
More News»