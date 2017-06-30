Officials: Berea Pharmacist sentenced for illegally dispensing pills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Berea pharmacist, who was convicted of 71 counts involving the

illegal dispensing of oxycodone, hydrocodone, and pseudoephedrine, was sentenced on Friday to

30 years in federal prison, according to officials.

According to the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Kentucky, Lonnie Hubbard, age 41, was sentenced for 57 counts

involving the illegal dispensing of controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose

and dispensing pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture methamphetamine;

maintaining a drug involved premises; and 13 counts involving money laundering.

Hubbard’s sentencing followed his conviction after an eight-day jury trial, according to officials.

Kyle Edelen with the U.S. Attorney’s Office says the evidence presented at the trial showed Hubbard owned RX

Discount Pharmacy of Berea and sold prescription pain pills without a legitimate medical purpose.

They say many of the people Hubbard sold to were addicts and drug traffickers from Madison, Rockcastle, Laurel, Clay and other counties in central and eastern

Kentucky.

Hubbard’s customers visited pain clinics in Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, and Georgia, to obtain illegitimate prescriptions from irreputable

clinics., according to authorities.

They go on to say, Hubbard would charge $600 to $1,000 to fill the prescriptions, which included excessive amounts of oxycodone.

Hubbard made approximately $2.2 million in cash from the illegal drug sales and used that money to buy three residences, a boat, several luxury

vehicles, a motorcycle, two watercraft, and a super ATV, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.

They say Hubbard’s wife, Meggan, is currently incarcerated, serving five months’ imprisonment

for her involvement.