LPD: Man charged with robbing someone at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been charged in connection with a personal robbery that occurred on Monday.

Officials with the Lexington Police Department say they have charged Montez Burton, 30, with Robbery 1st.

Officers say they were dispatched to the corner of Cooper Drive and Garden Road for a reported armed robbery.

The victim stated he was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown man wearing a bandana and sunglasses robbed him at gunpoint, then got away in a vehicle driven by someone else, according to police.

Investigators say they were able to track him down by purchases that were made at a liquor store and a McDonald’s restaurant.

Burton was arrested on Friday following a traffic collision on Russell Cave Road at New Circle Road, according to authorities.

Burton was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, and driving without insurance.

Burton is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police say they are still trying to identify and locate the second suspect in that case.