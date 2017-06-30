KY city’s exemption from California state-ban is denied

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky mayor’s request to be excluded from California’s ban on state travel has been denied by the attorney general of California.

News outlets report Attorney General Xavier Becerra responded to a letter written by Lexington Mayor Jim Gray on Thursday.

Becerra said in a letter that the ban doesn’t provide exemptions for any political subdivisions within a state that may not hold the same anti-LGBT views of its state legislature. The California Department of Justice said Kentucky’s SB 17 allows student-run school organizations to discriminate against classmates.

Gray sent a letter to Becerra asking California to exempt Lexington from the travel ban because the city has passed policy that protects the rights of gay and transgender people.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sent a similar letter to Becerra this week.

