KSP: Daughter and Boyfriend charged with murder in Rockcastle Co.

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend are accused of killing her parents, according to authorities.

Police say on June 8th the bodies of William and Chara Bryan were found shot to death in a home off of North Wilderness Road in Rockcastle County.

KSP officials say they charged Bryan’s daughter and her boyfriend Christopher Evans, 22, of Somerset with murder.

Investigators say Evans brought a gun to the residence, entered unlawfully, and shot them both.

Evans then returned to his residence and destroyed evidence that could implicate him in the crime, according to police.

Evans is lodged into the Rockcastle County Detention Center and the 16-year-old girl was placed into the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center, authorities say.