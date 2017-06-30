KSP To Begin Charging Fee For Fingerprint Service

HENDERSON, Ky (WTVQ) – According to State Police effective July 1, KSP will begin charging a fee of $10.00 per set of fingerprint impressions taken when requested by a person for a professional trade, commercial purposes or for personal use.

They say:

1) The preferred payment may be made via check or money order.
2) Those needing fingerprint impressions will need to provide their own fingerprint card.
3) KSP Post 16-Henderson will provide this service on Wednesdays from 9:00 am to noon and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Their location is: 8298 Keach Dr. Henderson, KY 42420.

