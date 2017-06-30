Kentucky firefighters helping fight fires in Arizona

SAN CARLOS, AZ (WTVQ) – Firefighters from Kentucky are scheduled to arrive Friday in Arizona to help fight fires near the city of San Carlos, according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

There is a 20-person crew made up of firefighters from the Kentucky Division of Forestry, Daniel Boone National Forest and the Cumberland Gap National Park, according to officials.

There are more than two dozen fires burning in Arizona, where record heat and high winds have fueled the flames.

To track the Kentucky firefighters, visit the Division of Forestry’s Facebook page.