Governor restores civil rights to 284 Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Matt Bevin Friday restored the right to vote and hold public office to 284 more prior offenders who have completed their respective sentences and have applied for restoration of their civil rights.

The orders are pending final background reviews by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

They exclude individuals convicted of violent or sex crimes, bribery or treason.

A total of 308 Kentuckians have had their civil rights restored thus far, as the Bevin Administration continues to work through the backlog of applications it inherited in December 2015.

Each individual application is considered on a case-by-case basis.

While the orders restore the right to vote and hold public office, they do not restore any other civil right, including but not limited to the right to receive, possess or transport in commerce a firearm or serve on a jury.

Individuals who are interested in applying for restoration of their civil rights may do so by obtaining a form at any Probation and Parole office, or by contacting the Department of Corrections at 502-782-2248 or online at corrections.ky.gov, and returning the form to the address listed.