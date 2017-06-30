Ex-UK board chairman on trial for rape has dementia

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – Mental health experts for the prosecution and defense say a former University of Kentucky board chairman who allegedly sexually assaulted a home care worker has a form of dementia that will worsen over time.

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Dr. Amy Trivette and Dr. Walter Butler testified in a competency hearing on Thursday that 77-year-old Billy Joe Miles has dementia, but disagreed if Miles was competent to stand trial.

Miles was indicted in September on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and bribery of a witness after he allegedly assaulted a health care worker at his home.

Hardin Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mark Easton told attorneys that he will rule on Miles’ competency before the end of July.

The trial is set for Sept. 6.

