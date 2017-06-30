Storms tonight then more on the way for Saturday afternoon

It was another hot and humid day with mostly cloudy skies through a good portion of the day. Isolated showers and storms have been popping up this afternoon with increased development heading into the evening hours as a cold front approaches. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could be strong to severe. Main concerns will be gusty winds, heavy downpours at times, and lightning. A line of storms will move through after 10 PM and pass through Eastern Kentucky by 3 AM. Activity will wind down toward dawn with lows around 70 degrees. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s Saturday with a continued chance for shower and storms activity as the cold front finally moves through. Expect more activity toward the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is not expected, but a few isolated strong to severe cells are possible, must like this evening. Drier and sunnier conditions return Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll jump into the upper 80s for most of the upcoming week. Monday will be dry with isolated showers and storms possible into the afternoon and evening Tuesday. Keep this in mind for holiday plans. Rain and storm chances continue Wednesday and Thursday before clearing out more Friday and into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar