Crews respond to explosion at Kentucky processing plant

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – Crews are responding to an explosion at a pet food processing plant in western Kentucky that injured a worker.

McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield told WPSD-TV that the explosion was reported Friday at the Darling Ingredients plant in Paducah.

Paducah Fire Department spokeswoman Pam Spencer told West Kentucky Star that a boiler exploded, injuring one worker, though not seriously, and sending debris across the street.

Emergency crews have set up a two-block perimeter around the scene, though Spencer said there’s no longer any immediate danger.

