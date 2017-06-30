Closures scheduled for Anderson and Woodford Counties

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Temporary closures are scheduled in Anderson and Woodford counties on Friday, June 30, 2017, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The Park and Ride lot in Anderson County will be closed along with the I-64 rest areas in Woodford County from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for striping and sealing work, according to the state. The affected rest areas are on the east and westbound sides between mile points 60.2 and 60.7, according to the Transportation Cabinet.

The work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and www.waze.com.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Interstate in Franklin Co. back open after cattle truck accident
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Sign honoring American Pharoah to be unveiled in Fayette County
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Former teacher’s aide charged with raping student
Read More»
﻿
More News»