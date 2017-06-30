Closures scheduled for Anderson and Woodford Counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Temporary closures are scheduled in Anderson and Woodford counties on Friday, June 30, 2017, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The Park and Ride lot in Anderson County will be closed along with the I-64 rest areas in Woodford County from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for striping and sealing work, according to the state. The affected rest areas are on the east and westbound sides between mile points 60.2 and 60.7, according to the Transportation Cabinet.

The work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and www.waze.com.