Check out this yummy recipe for Cucumber Dill Salmon Patties from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

Cucumber Dill Salmon Patties
Ingredients
* 2 small Persian cucumbers, roughly chopped
* 1/4 large red onion, diced (about ¼ cup)
* 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
* 1 lb boneless, skinless salmon fillet
* 1 large egg
* 1/2 cup whole-grain bread crumbs
* 2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
* 1 tsp Dijon mustard (TRY:Woodstock Organic Dijon Mustard)
* 1 tsp wasabi paste
* 1/4 tsp each sea salt and ground black pepper
LEMON CAPER MAYO
* 1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise
* 2 tbsp capers, drained, rinsed and chopped
* 2 tsp lemon zest
Preparation
- In a food processor, pulse cucumbers, onion and lemon juice until finely chopped. Add salmon and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add egg, bread crumbs, dill, mustard, wasabi paste, salt and pepper and pulse until just combined.
- Line a large plate with parchment paper. Shape salmon mixture into 6 patties and arrange in a single layer on plate. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Preheat a grill to high and lightly brush grates with cooking oil. Place patties on grill, close lid and grill until bottoms are grill-marked, about 5 minutes. Turn, close lid and grill until an instant-read thermometer reaches 145°F when inserted in thickest part, about 4 minutes.
- Meanwhile, prepare Lemon Caper Mayo: In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, capers and lemon zest. Serve with patties.