Bluegrass Supply Chain Services expanding in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Bluegrass Supply Chain Services is adding 51 jobs at operations in Kentucky.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office said in a news release the third-party logistics provider for the auto and food and beverage industries will invest more than $3.3 million at a new operation in Edmonson County and upgrades at a Bullitt County facility.

A little more than half of the investment will be used to lease and upgrade a building in Park City for office and warehouse space, with the remainder for similar upgrades in Shepherdsville.

The company is headquartered in Bowling Green and was founded in 2002. It also operates a facility in Russellville. The new jobs will bring total Kentucky employment to about 590.

The state has approved tax incentives up to $300,000 for each project.

