Amish man sentenced to 6 years for mislabeling products

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – An Amish farmer is going to prison for six years for mislabeling his homemade herbal products, including a product that federal officials said was dangerous to the skin.

Samuel Girod was sentenced Friday in Lexington federal court to 72 months on charges of making misbranded products, impeding an investigation and witness tampering. Girod, 57, was found guilty by a jury in March.

Court records say Girod manufactured salves and herbal products including one he touted that could cure skin cancer. Another product used an extract from bloodroot that officials say is corrosive to the skin.

Prosecutors say Girod defied court orders to stop selling the products and barred officials in 2013 from inspecting his facility in Bath County, Kentucky.

Girod must also pay $14,239 in restitution to customers.

