Amid health care uncertainty, carriers request rate hikes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Insurance rates for individual and small group plans in Kentucky could increase an average of more than 13 percent next year.

Insurance carriers have filed their requested rate increases with the Kentucky Department of Insurance. The requests cover individual and small group plans. Requests for large group plans won’t be filed until later this year.

Two of the largest requests were for plans sold on the federal health insurance exchange. Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky is asking for a 34.1 percent increase while CareSource Kentucky Co. is asking for a 20.8 percent increase.

Anthem offers individual plans statewide. CareSource offers plans in 61 counties.

Insurance carriers have had difficulty predicting the 2018 market as lawmakers debate replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law. State regulators twice extended the deadline.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.