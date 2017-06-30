2nd in command in Kentucky state Senate resigning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The second-in-command of the Kentucky state Senate says he will resign from his leadership post.

Republican Sen. David Givens says he will step down as the Senate President Pro Tempore on Saturday. Givens said in a news release he was stepping down for family reasons. Givens will remain in the Senate as a member of the Republican caucus.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers said he is praying for Givens and his family.

Stivers did not say when the Senate would elect a replacement. Senate leaders have not yet scheduled a vote.

