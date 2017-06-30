2017 Dream Home Winner sees house for the first time

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) – Congratulations to Patty Holland of Lexington, the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Today Patty and members of her family got to the dream Home for the first time and they were amazed by what they saw. Through the generosity of everyone who bought a ticket for the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway, $607,000 was raised to help the children fighting childhood cancer. Over the past 3-years, Central Kentucky has raised over 2-million dollars. Thank you!