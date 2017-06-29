Winners of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –Thank you to everyone who bought a St. Jude Dream Home raffle ticket. Your money will help countless children battling cancer and other life threatening diseases.

Here are the winners to each drawing:

For the tickets on sale price the winner is Melissa Clark of Winchester.

For the ten thousand dollar Tempur-Pedic gift card the winner is Bhanu Mistry of Cynthiana.

For the bonus prize outdoor kitchen the winner is Judy Fowler of Georgetown.

For the ten thousand dollar shopping spree at the Ashley Home Store the winner is Bret Jackson of Lexington.

The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House is Patty Holland of Lexington.

Secondary prizes:

For the UK Men’s BB tickets the winner is Roland Taylor of Lexington.

For the golf package the winner is Robbie Champion of Lawrenceburg.

For the Sam’s Club shopping spree the winner is Bernard Davis of Lexington.

For the Brizo faucet package the winner is Andrew McGrannahan of Lexington.

All the winners will receive a call from a St. Jude representative.